(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Up to 50% off Fares, 50% off Deposits, Plus 3rd and 4th Guests sail FREE

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today unveiled its biggest and best-ever Sale, offering cruisers significant savings on 2024, 2025, and 2026 cruises to worldwide destinations. Whether it's a family vacation for the holidays, a summer getaway or a special celebration, now is the time to a cruise.

Available now, the

2024 Cyber Sale offers the following perks on select 2024, 2025, and 2026 sailings:

Princess Cruises Launches Biggest and Best Cyber Sale Ever

Continue Reading



Up to 50% off cruise fares on voyages all over the globe.

50% off deposits. Third and fourth guests sail free when booked in the same stateroom as first and second guests.

Plus, guests can book with the Better than Best Price Guarantee, ensuring that if they find a better cruise fare on Princess for the same Princess cruise, stateroom category, and sail date at any time before their final payment, Princess will provide 120% of the difference in the form of an onboard credit.



Destinations abound with cruises offered to the Mediterranean, Alaska, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaiian Islands, Tahiti, California Coast, Northern Europe, British Isles, Greenland, South America & Antarctica. Per person, double occupancy pricing includes the following sample voyages:



7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Regal Princess (Nov 9, 2025), starting at $559

7-day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Vancouver) on Grand Princess (June 10, 2025), starting at $929

7-day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Majestic Princess (Mar. 4, 2025), starting at $949

11-day Mexican Riviera on Ruby Princess (Oct. 19, 2025), starting at $979

12-day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean on Caribbean Princess (Nov 29, 2025), starting at $1,189 16-day Iceland & Greenland on Emerald Princess (July 31, 2025), starting at $1,749

The Princess Cruises Cyber Sale ends at 11:59 pm PST on Nov. 25, 2024, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. Some restrictions apply, with standard terms and conditions for all bookings. More details about this limited-time offer can be found at

.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting

.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



SOURCE Princess Cruises

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED