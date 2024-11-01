Kiss The Ground Launches Certified Regenerative Coffee Subscription Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kiss The Ground Coffee supports small-scale farms and regenerative farming with its coffee launch

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit in the Regenerative Movement, is launching a monthly subscription service for its certified regenerative coffee, Kiss the Ground Coffee , on November 1, 2024. This initiative follows an overwhelmingly successful donation-based beta launch in the summer of 2024, aiming to support regenerative farming practices and raise awareness about regenerative coffee production.

A Unique Offering

Kiss the Ground Coffee, a flavorful, single-sourced, certified regenerative product, will be exclusively available through a $28 monthly subscription. $10 from each subscription will directly support Kiss the Ground –amplifying its ability to promote regenerative agriculture and farmers eager to make the transition through storytelling, education, and partnerships.

Partnership for Change

After uncovering the harmful effects of conventional coffee production, Kiss the Ground partnered with Buena Vida Specialty Coffee, a Costa Rican company prioritizing farmer prosperity and soil health. Sourced from La Bella Farm, a small regenerative farm in Costa Rica, Kiss the Ground Coffee promises exceptional quality and flavor while supporting responsible production methods.

"As a longtime supporter of Kiss the Ground, I'm honored to partner with the organization on its first line of regenerative coffee, which is bringing awareness to the power of Regeneration for our planet and farming communities. Early in my coffee industry journey, I discovered the harsh reality of conventional coffee production: it's dirty, but there's a promising solution. Regenerative coffee not only benefits the environment but also provides crucial support to small farms and farmers, often doubling their income compared to conventional systems. By nurturing soil health, we cultivate high-quality coffee that sustains thriving ecosystems and empowers local communities. Our partnership with Kiss The Ground is already making a tangible impact, and we're just getting started."

Climate + Wellness Impact

Conventional coffee production often leads to soil degradation, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity. In contrast, Kiss the Ground promotes regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for our wellness, water, and climate crisis. Regenerative practices are a meaningful step towards human and planetary well-being.

“Most people consume coffee daily unaware of where it was sourced, the chemicals used in the process, or the farming conditions,” says Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. We created Kiss The Ground Coffee to change that–when someone purchases a subscription to the coffee they learn about that coffee's journey with complete transparency, and they are donating to the work of Kiss The Ground.”

Those who want to make an impact in the Regenerative Movement can now participate with a coffee subscription at kisstheground.com.

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the Los Angeles-based organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling , education , and partnerships .





