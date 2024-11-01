(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The below was filed with SIX Exchange on 30 October 2024 in accordance with applicable regulations. The original filing can be found here .

Official Notice

No.: 322516

Title: 21Shares AG (the "Company") - Official Notice regarding the update on the name of

Exchange Traded Product

Relevant Exchange Traded Product:

ETP: 21Shares Core ETP

Valor Number: 12097631

ISIN: CH1209763130

Ticker Symbol: ETHC

Settlement Currency: USD

Trading Currency on SIX: USD

Place of initial listing: SIX Swiss Exchange

Name, registered office and address of the Company:

21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.

On November 19, 2024, the name of the respective Product will be changed as follows:

- ISIN being CH1209763130,

Old: 21Shares Ethereum Core ETP

New: 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

The Ticker Symbol will remain unchanged.

In addition to, and in line with, the update of the name of the respective Product, the issuer can introduce staking with respect to the Underlying and the Collateral in respect of the Product on or around November 19, 2024. Up to 25% total commission payable on the earned staking rewards, if any, will be allocated collectively to the Staking Provider and the Issuer. The Product remains fully collateralized by the Underlying and/or rights with respect to the Underlying, as required by applicable regulations. See the Base Prospectus dated December 13, 2023 for a description of staking and proof of stake and the additional risks associated therewith.

Contact Details: 21Shares AG, Mrs. Jasmin Muelhaupt, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich,

Switzerland, email: jasmin.muelhaupt@21.co





This official notice is not a prospectus nor an advertisement within the meaning of Swiss Financial Services Act.

Only the listing prospectus, which is available free of charge from the Issuer in Switzerland is decisive for the listing.

The Exchange Traded Products do not qualify as units of collective investment schemes according to the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA).

Therefore, the Exchange Traded Products are neither governed by CISA nor supervised or approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Accordingly, investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CISA.





Representative: Homburger AG

Person: Dr. Benjamin Leisinger

Phone: 043 222 10 00

Fax: 043 222 15 00

Email: ...

Date of publication: November 1, 2024



