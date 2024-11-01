Lebanese PM Praises UNIFIL Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati expressed Friday Lebanon's appreciation for United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and their tireless efforts during this challenging period.

A statement by the office of the Lebanese Prime Minister said that Mikati stressed, during his meeting with the Force Commander of the UNIFIL Major General Aroldo Lazaro, the need to preserve the tasks and operational protocols assigned to the force, which are executed in close cooperation with the Lebanese Army.

Mikati condemned the Israeli assaults on UNIFIL and the threats directed at its personnel, commending the determination of many countries to support the continuation of UNIFIL's work in south Lebanon.

He said that the expansion of Israeli aggression into Lebanese territories indicates that the Israeli occupation rejects all efforts to cease fire and fully implement Resolution 1701.

He explained that the Israeli statements and the diplomatic signals received by Lebanon reflect the enemy's obstinacy in rejecting proposed solutions and its insistence on a path of killing and destruction.

The Prime Minister said that this would place the entire international community before its historical and moral responsibilities to stop the Israeli occupation aggression.

Israeli occupation has been launching airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon since September 23, causing heavy casualties, widespread damage, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

UNIFIL has recently been subjected to a series of attacks by the Israeli occupation forces, while the international force confirmed its continued presence in south Lebanon. (end)

