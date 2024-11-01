Turkish Airlines Received Three Awards From APEX

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Trkiye, has been awarded the prestigious 'World Class' award by APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) for the fourth consecutive year, maintaining its place among the 10 in the world that have received this prestigious award.

The awards presented by APEX were handed out at a special ceremony during the APEX/IFSA Global held in California. The carrier has also received 'Best-In-Class' distinction award in Sustainability, marking the airline's commitment to excellence in passenger experience and operational quality.

As a result of comprehensive inspections conducted by industry professionals, the 'World Class' recognition was awarded based on performance across three categories: Safety & Well-Being, Service-Guest Experience, and Sustainability, in which Turkish Airlines earned a 'Best-In-Class' distinction award. This achievement reflects Turkish Airlines' commitment to sustainability through circular practices, digitalization, waste management, and more.

In addition to these achievements, the national flag carrier has also received 'FTE Pioneer Award' from Future Travel Experience (FTE), a part of the APEX group. The FTE Global Airline Pioneer Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles to award six winners worldwide that are pushing the boundaries of innovation, enhancing customer experience, and playing a vital role in advancing the air transport industry.



Commenting on the awards, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated:“We are honored to receive the 'World Class' and 'Best-In-Class Sustainability' awards from APEX, and 'FTE Pioneer Award' from Future Travel Experience (FTE). This triple recognition underscores our dedication to enhancing passenger experience, driving innovation, and integrating sustainable practices across our operations while delivering a world-class experience for our guests. My heartfelt thanks to our Turkish Airlines family for making these achievements possible and to our passengers for their trust in our services.”

“Turkish Airlines has consistently redefined luxury travel, earning APEX World Class recognition year after year,” APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader remarked.“Their unmatched global network, combined with a passenger experience enriched by world-renowned Turkish hospitality, sets a high bar for excellence. With the unveiling of their new Crystal Business Class suite in 2024, featuring enhanced privacy, larger seating, and exquisite design details, Turkish Airlines continues to elevate the standards of premium air travel, truly embodying the essence of APEX World Class by YATES+.”



