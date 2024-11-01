Kuwait Amir Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Friday sent a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Algerian president good and further progress and prosperity for Algeria and its brotherly people. (end) mt

