Afghanistan, Russia Talk Trade, Economic Relationships

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting of Commerce and Industries Nooruddin Azizi during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov discussed the expansion of the economic and trade relationship between the two countries, a statement said.

The of Commerce and Industries in a statement said that the two sides discussed the purpose of consolidating and expanding the economic and trade relations between the two countries in relation to the establishment of a joint working group, trade and economic cooperation, the holding of the Afghan-Russian trade forum, Afghanistan's readiness to participate in the international corridor and the North-South transit.

The launch of projects considering the common interests of the two countries, investment opportunities in the mining, agriculture, energy, water and industry sectors in Afghanistan, constructive interaction and the continuation of the expansion of economic relations have been discussed by both sides.

