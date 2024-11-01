Qatar Chairs GCC Permanent Committee Of Legislative Depts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the 27th meeting of the GCC Permanent Committee of Legislative Departments, in Doha yesterday.

Director of Legislative Department at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, Abdulaziz bin Mubarak Al Buainain presided over the meeting that brought together delegations from the GCC countries. In opening remarks, Al Buainain welcomed the participating delegations and highlighted the importance of the meeting in showcasing efforts to boost joint GCC legislative cooperation.

He commended the committee's efforts that enriched the legislative work and resulted in the adoption and issuance of unified GCC legislations.

The meeting also discussed several draft unified regulations and laws, the GCC legislative vision and the outcomes of the first meeting of the working group concerned with compiling principles of legislation issued by the GCC legislative departments, taking the appropriate decisions in this regard.