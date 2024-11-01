Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) --
1953 -- Al-Maaref (education) department opened Kuwait School in Karachi to Teach Kuwaitis and Arab expatriates living in Pakistan the Arabic Language and Islam.
1975 -- The first book fair opened in the State of Kuwait and was held at the Faculty of Sciences in Kuwait University.
1990 -- State of Kuwait published first edition of "Voice of Kuwait" newspaper. The Britain-based paper, whose chief editor was Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi, was issued during the Iraqi invasion and Occupation of Kuwait.
1991 -- Al-Babtain center for burns and cosmetic surgery began operation. It was the first such specialized center in the Middle East.
2001 -- A new traffic law came into effect. It enlisted rules and penalties with respect of the plates, license withdrawal and cars' impounding.
2007 -- Kuwaiti shooting team won the gold medal during the Asian skeet championship held in the Philippines.
2011 -- Kuwaiti team won Arab skeet tournament held in Morocco, bagging eight gold medals, four silver and two bronze.
2016 -- State of Kuwait donated USD four million for UNICEF's activities in Syria and neighboring countries.
2019 -- Kuwait Airways received the new Al-Jahra (A320neo) aircraft purchased from Airbus. (end)
