(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) --



1953 -- Al-Maaref (education) department opened Kuwait School in Karachi to Kuwaitis and Arab expatriates living in Pakistan the Arabic Language and Islam.

1975 -- The first fair opened in the State of Kuwait and was held at the Faculty of Sciences in Kuwait University.

1990 -- State of Kuwait published first edition of "Voice of Kuwait" newspaper. The Britain-based paper, whose chief editor was Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi, was issued during the Iraqi invasion and of Kuwait.

1991 -- Al-Babtain center for burns and cosmetic surgery began operation. It was the first such specialized center in the Middle East.

2001 -- A new traffic law came into effect. It enlisted rules and penalties with respect of the plates, license withdrawal and cars' impounding.

2007 -- Kuwaiti shooting team won the gold medal during the Asian skeet championship held in the Philippines.

2011 -- Kuwaiti team won Arab skeet tournament held in Morocco, bagging eight gold medals, four silver and two bronze.

2016 -- State of Kuwait donated USD four million for UNICEF's activities in Syria and neighboring countries.

2019 -- Kuwait Airways received the new Al-Jahra (A320neo) aircraft purchased from Airbus. (end)

ag













MENAFN01112024000071011013ID1108840576