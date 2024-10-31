Global Vaporizers Market Set For 26.0% Growth, Reaching $70.55 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vaporizers Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

The vaporizers market has seen exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $21.92 billion in 2023 to $27.97 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 27.6%. This growth is driven by shifts in consumer preferences, health and wellness trends, regulatory changes favoring vaping, increased social acceptance, and product innovation.

How Big Is the Global Vaporizers Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The vaporizers market is expected to see exponential growth, reaching $70.55 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.0%. This growth is attributed to the increasing legalization of cannabis, the rise of e-cigarette usage, the expansion of vape culture, a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products, and heightened health consciousness. Key trends include the popularity of disposable vaporizer pens, innovations in materials and designs, customization and personalization options, strict regulatory compliance, and eco-friendly practices.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Vaporizers Market?

Advances in vaporizer technology are fueling growth in the vaporizers sector. Modern vaporizers offer precise measurement and self-regulation of anesthetic agents, driving demand for these improved devices.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Vaporizers Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Procter & Gamble. Company, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc, Atmos Nation LLC, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Rothacher Medical GmbH, HANU LABS INC, Intersurgical Ltd., PAX Labs Inc, Boundless Technology, Ghost Vapes CO LIMITED., Felton Grimwade & Bosisto's Pty Ltd., Puffco Corporation, Allied Medical Ltd, Penlon Ltd, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, Firefly Vapor, Elev8 Cannabis Athol, Grenco Science Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Vaporizers Market Size?

The demand for medicated cannabis vaporizers is rising in the vaporizers global market. Cannabis vaporizers feature controlled heating technology, allowing users to precisely adjust the heater's temperature via a display on the unit, thereby providing complete control over the aerosol density produced.

How Is the Global Vaporizers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: E-cigarette Vaporizers, Marijuana Vaporizers, Medical Vaporizers

2) By Application: Personal Use, Medical Application, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Retail

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Vaporizers Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the vaporizers market in 2023. The regions covered in the vaporizers global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Vaporizers Market?

A vaporizer is a device used to vaporize plant-based substances, such as cannabis, tobacco, or various herbs, for inhalation purposes.

