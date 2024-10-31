Gold & Dollar: Safe-Haven Retreats
The dollar index corrected after four consecutive weeks of gains. This is typical when national currencies and bond markets come under pressure ahead of important elections. The U.S. is facing this right now, although the dollar is often seen as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. In this case, gold and cryptocurrencies are temporarily trying out that role. However, we would advise against getting carried away with the idea of a dollar crash or a catastrophic U.S. debt default. This idea seems to have damaged most of today's investors.
