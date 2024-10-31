EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

ParTec AG publishes 2024 half-year report

ParTec AG publishes 2024 half-year report Munich, 31 October 2024 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) today published its 2024 half-year report prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB - German Commercial Code). According to the consolidated statements, the company generated revenue of EUR 5.1 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 3.5 million during the first half of the year. The revenue of EUR 52.1 million and EBIT of EUR 19.4 million reported for the same prior-year period related to the separate financial statements and are therefore only comparable to a limited extent with the financial ratios for the first half of 2024. Compared to the 2023 financial year, the EBIT at Group level improved significantly by around EUR 17 million (FY 2023: EUR -13.3 million). The Group's aggregate operating performance totalled EUR 10.7 million during the first half of 2024. Regarding the billing-related decline in revenue in the first half of 2024, it should be noted that ParTec was only able to invoice significant services for a few of its major projects during the first six months. This will even out again during the second half of the year. ParTec has a dynamic project business and the current second half of the year is expected to be strong. Consequently, ParTec confirms its expectations for the full year. Among other things, ParTec has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Helmholtz Centre Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) for the construction and operation of an AI supercomputer. The order volume is expected to be in the mid three-digit million-euro range. The aim is to create a central point of contact for the development of innovative AI technologies that will advance both the scientific and commercial use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). With a performance of 500 petaflops or about 50 exaflops 8FP, the supercomputer called "ELBJUWEL" will be one of the most powerful AI computers in the world. The 2024 half-year financial report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . About ParTec AG ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software ParaStation Modulo and QBridge. The company's range of services also includes consulting and support in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these modern systems. The concept of the dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than ten years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance computing systems together with Jülich Research Center. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite from ParTec have proven especially successful for the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence. ParTec AG Contact: ... phone: +49 151 70 62 70 11

