​IOF Resumes Targeting, Shelling Kamal Adwan Hospital In Northern Gaza​

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces (IOF) have once again targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, merely a week after the IOF warplanes destroyed the majority of its sections and arrested the medical staff.

The IOF warplanes bombed one of Kamal Adwan Hospital's floors, while it intensified its artillery shelling on the area since dawn today.

The IOF warplanes burned a warehouse of medicines and medical supplies that the hospital received five days ago from the World Organization (WHO), during their relentless shelling of the hospital.

The IOF four hospital workers during its ongoing shelling.

Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hossam Abu Safia issued an urgent call for medical personnel to be sent to the hospital after the IOF arrested the entire medical staff. He warned that injured patients arriving at the hospital are unable to find anyone to treat them, as the Israeli occupation continues to put all of their lives at risk.

The IOF continues its ethnic cleansing and siege of northern Gaza for the 26th consecutive day, amid catastrophic conditions that the Israeli occupation has been inflicting upon Palestinian civilians due to the blockade on the entry of food, potable water, medicines and medical supplies.





MENAFN31102024000067011011ID1108838859