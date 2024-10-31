Canopy Now Welcoming Residents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the latest apartment community by Anton DevCo, is now open and ready to welcome new residents. Canopy is professionally managed by Greystar.

Canopy, a new apartment community by Anton DevCo, is now open and ready to welcome residents.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to introduce Canopy-a community that redefines apartment living," Trisha Malone, President and Chief Investment Officer of Anton DevCo, said. "Our blend of modern style and vibrant atmosphere, nestled in a natural setting, offers residents a unique living experience. With scenic paths, arroyos, shaded trees and inviting outdoor spaces, Canopy is perfectly positioned near the charm of downtown Murrieta."

Canopy features 317 apartments with a range of floorplans, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each residence is equipped with Nest thermostats, high ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets and drawers and designer tile in the kitchen.

The community's design takes inspiration from the California poppy, reflected in the property's aesthetic. Amenities include a pool and spa adorned with a poppy wall, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a clubroom, a pet spa and dog park, fire pits, scenic pathways, hanging daybeds and BBQ and outdoor dining areas.

To celebrate their move-in, new residents will receive a gift curated by the leasing office staff in collaboration with local partners Abide Home Shoppe and Ross & Lee Candles. The gift includes a custom Canopy-scented candle and a choice between luxury dish soap and scrubber combo or a Turkish towel. Additionally, residents will enjoy a 10 percent discount at Abide and a 50 percent discount on a tasting gift at Akash Winery. Canopy continues to seek local partnerships to provide additional benefits to its residents.

Located in central Riverside County, Canopy offers convenient access to shopping and dining in downtown Murrieta and Temecula. The surrounding area features wineries, breweries, and recreational trails. With its proximity to the 15 and 215 freeways, commuting is made easy.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit canopymurrieta or call (877) 564-1409.

About Anton DevCo:

Anton DevCo is a prominent developer, owner, and operator of market-rate and affordable apartment communities throughout the western United States. With 60 developed communities and over 10,000 units, Anton DevCo is committed to creating quality living spaces. Learn more at AntonDev.

SOURCE Greystar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED