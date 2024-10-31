عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Top Pick For Life Insurance For Adult Children: AIG


10/31/2024 10:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickQuote recently ranked AIG as their top overall pick for
life insurance policies for adult children .

AIG received its top pick because of its budget-friendly policies, including its 28% discount for variable universal life insurance policies.

Continue Reading

AIG made top pick because of budget-friendly policies, including a 28% discount for variable universal life insurance.

Post thi

QuickQuote's full list of the top ten providers with their best aspects is as follows:

  • AIG – Budget-friendly
  • Erie – Customizable policies
  • Bestow – Comprehensive coverage
  • Liberty Mutual – Customizable options
  • State Farm – Diverse options
  • Guardian – Tailored policies
  • Allstate – Additional benefits
  • USAA – Diverse choices
  • MetLife – Flexible security
  • TransAmerica – Affordable options

    Each company is best for a specific type of customer, so comparing quotes is essential to finding the best provider for each individual.

    Case for Life Insurance for Adult Children

    While it's true that in many situations, there's no reason for parents to buy life insurance for their adult children, it's sometimes recommended.

    Parents invest in their children and often, those investments are monetary. For example, sometimes, parents spend $100,000 or more in a child's college education. They may lend their child money to buy a car or start a company.

    Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized life insurance expert with QuickQuote , explains, "In these situations where parents have a significant financial interest in their adult children's lives, a life insurance policy makes sense."

    Getting a Live Insurance Policy for an Adult Child

    People can't get a life insurance policy on anyone they want. For example, a life insurance provider will not write a policy for an average person to insure a celebrity's life.

    A parent must prove insurable interest to get a policy for an adult child. This step will be easy to accomplish if a parent can show that they've invested in or lent their child money.

    Next, the parent will need the child's permission. Parents can't secretly take out a policy on their children; they will need signed consent.

    In many cases, the beneficiary will be the parent, especially if they are their adult child's next of kin.

    Sometimes, the adult child's children or spouse will be named the beneficiary. In this situation, typically, the adult child pays for their own policy and names their children as beneficiaries.

    Read QuickQuote's entire ranking report here: Best Life Insurance for Adult Children in 2024 (Top 10 Companies Ranked) .

    SOURCE QuickQuote

    WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
    Newsrooms &
    Influencers 9k+
    Digital Media
    Outlets 270k+
    Journalists
    Opted In GET STARTED

    MENAFN31102024003732001241ID1108838372


    • PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search