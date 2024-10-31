Amir Receives Prime Minister Of Vietnam

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan today HE Pham Minh Chinh, Prime of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments in the regional and international arenas of common interest.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.