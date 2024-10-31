Amir Receives Prime Minister Of Vietnam
Date
10/31/2024
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan today HE Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments in the regional and international arenas of common interest.
The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
