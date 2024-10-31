Amir Holds Official Talks With Prime Minister Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday with HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Pakistani Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and further development and growth in various fields between the two countries in the interests of the two peoples.

For his part, the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and hospitality, stressing his keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation with the State of Qatar and push them to broader horizons in various fields.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields of cooperation, especially in defense, economy, investment and culture. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

From the Pakistani side, it was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Defense HE Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Commerce HE Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Finance HE Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture HE Attaullah Tarar, and a number of senior officials and members of the accompanying delegation.