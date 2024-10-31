THE MUCH ANTICIPATED LEGO® FORTNITE® SETS ARE FINALLY ON SHELVES

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE, 31 Oct 2024: The hotly anticipated range of LEGO® Fortnite® sets are available for purchase. The four new sets include: the LEGO Durrr Burger, LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama, LEGO Fortnite Peely Bone and the LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus. The new collection is the first range of LEGO sets to be inspired by characters, places and items found within survival crafting game LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite can be found within Fortnite. Launched in December 2023, it is the first play experience to come from the long-term partnership between Epic Games and the LEGO Group to make fun and safe digital spaces for children and families, and to merge physical and digital play like never before.

First set is the LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama, a 691-piece set which is suitable for builders aged 12+, allowing fans to create the iconic character packed with details, featuring many accessories such as a Grappler, Slurp Juice, Rough Ruby, Backpack, Good Luck Charm, Slap Juice and Dynamite.

Next the LEGO Durrr Burger, which is a colourful brick recreation of the iconic restaurant mascot found in LEGO Fortnite. This 193-piece set is suitable for builders aged 9+ and includes details such as the eyes and tongue, plus the olive on a toothpick.

For grown-up fans, the 1,414-piece LEGO Fortnite Peely Bone set brings the adventure off-screen with the gaming collectible featuring moveable arms and detailed accessories such as Peely Pick Pickaxe, Paint Launcher and Banana Bag Back Bling.

Lastly, the famous Battle Bus will be making its way into LEGO Fortnite next month and will also feature as a LEGO set. The 954-piece LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus is an incredible brick replica of the hot-air balloon marvel from the game and features rolling wheels, a removable roof and of course the iconic blue and yellow balloon.

Suitable for builders aged 10+ it’s packed with thrilling details, including Slurp Juice, Grappler, Pickaxes and Slap Juice. Also included are nine LEGO Minifigures-Battalion Brawler, Adventure Peely, Brite Bomber, Cuddle Team Leader, Cube Assassin, Trespasser Elite, Drift, Meowscles and Raven – who can all be seated in the bus to fuel creative role play.

Within LEGO Fortnite, players can explore vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide, including; building shelters, playing as your favourite Fortnite characters, collecting food and resources and searching for hidden areas. The game receives content updates on a regular basis, including the recent introduction of two new modes, Cozy and Expert modes, catering to players of all skill levels. Follow along here for game updates.

LEGO Fortnite is rated E10+/PEGI 7 and is available to play for free on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, PC on Epic Games Store, Android and cloud-based gaming streaming services. All experiences within Fortnite (including LEGO Fortnite) utilize the Epic Games parental controls and safety features.

The LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama is priced at AED 149, LEGO Fortnite Durrr Burger is priced at AED 109, LEGO Fortnite Peely Bone is priced at AED 279 and LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus is priced at AED 329. The collection is available exclusively in LEGO Certifies Stores as well as online through this link.

