Credit Union Collects Cash For Hurricane Relief

Arsenal Credit Union Supports Red Cross Hurricane Relief

Paper Shred Event Turns Into Impromptu Fundraiser

ST. LOUIS,, MO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, Oct. 19, Arsenal Credit Union held a shred and recycling event for residents of Shrewsbury, Webster Groves and the surrounding communities. In addition to helping people destroy and recycle their sensitive documents, a total of $786.84 was collected to help victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

A total of 171 cars full of attendees donated spare change and loose bills, collected by credit union volunteers. All funds were matched by Arsenal, and a donation of $1,600 was made to the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“Every day, we take for granted the fact that we have shelter, can flip on electricity or can just turn on the faucet for running water. The destruction from these hurricanes changed that routine for fellow Americans. The communities of Shrewsbury and Webster Groves, MO, along with the employees and partners of Arsenal Credit Union wanted to help restore some normalcy for those displaced and impacted by contributing to the Red Cross and their volunteer efforts. We salute all who supported this worthy cause,” says Arsenal Credit Union's VP of Marketing and Business Development, Craig Meyer.

For the shred event, Arsenal partnered with ProShred Document Shredding Services to properly dispose of 12,300 pounds of paper documents. This translates to $31,832.40 in total eco-friendly savings for the community. This shred event marks the credit union's first partnership with its community partner, Shrewsbury Parks and Rec. Arsenal plans to hold additional paper shred and electronics recycling events in spring 2025.

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves 32,000+ members in the St. Louis metro. With nearly $400 million in assets, Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten credit unions operating in Missouri. Since its beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve.

In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri ZIP codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065) and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate. Headquartered in the city of Arnold, with additional branch locations in Webster Groves and Florissant, the credit union provides easyaccess to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools, allowing members toeasily complete their financial transactions regardless of location. Arsenal Credit Union is also authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois.

Arsenal's mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographic areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of“People Helping People,” through their support of Arsenal's Community Impact Fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

