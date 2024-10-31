EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

CLIQ Digital AG: Invitation to Third Quarter 2024 Call

31.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

CLIQ Digital AG: Invitation to Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

DÜSSELDORF, 31 October 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its third quarter 2024 results and highlights on Thursday, 7 November 2024 . The 3Q/9M 2024 Financial Report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at from 7.30 a.m. CET .



Earnings call A live audio webcast conducted in English will be held at 2.00 p.m. CET on 7 November 2024 with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. To register for this audio webcast, please go to: Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CET via email to ... will be answered after the presentations. A recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the earnings call at: /financials .

Contacts Investor Relations : Sebastian McCoskrie, ..., +49 151 52043659 Media Relations : Daniela Münster, ...al, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar 3Q/9M 2024 Financial Report & earnings call Thursday 7 November 2024

About CLIQ Digital The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 155 staff from 41 different nationalities as at 30 June 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. Visit our website at , where you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital and please follow us on LinkedIn.

