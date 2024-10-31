Lekhwiya And German Federal Police Sign Loi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Lekhwiya Force and the German Police, on the side-lines of the Milipol Qatar 2024. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Lekhwiya Force by Staff Brigadier Mubarak Sherida Al Kaabi, Assistant Commander for Administration and Logistics, and on behalf of the German side by Dr. Dieter Roman, Chief of the German Federal Police.

