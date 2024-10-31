(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA)

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree to organize trading of of companies established abroad.

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding Kuwait Municipality.

2001 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed an agreement with Kuwait Credit and Saving to issue 500 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) worth of bonds, part of KFAED's contribution to addressing problem.

2006 -- of Information placed criteria for establishment of audio or video satellite channels, according to which a video channel should have a capital of KD 300,000 and KD 100,000 for an audio channel.

2008 -- Kuwait national team won the Gulf Bowling Championship, held in Kuwait, with 10 medals: four gold, four silver and two bronze.

2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JAAC). The 214,000-square-meter facility, known as the opera hall, contained green spaces, four buildings, musical fountain and a parking lot for 3,200 cars.

2016 -- State of Kuwait donated USD one million for Barzani charity organization in Iraq to help take care of 4,000 orphans in Iraq's Kurdistan region. (end) bs