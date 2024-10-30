Att., Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Second Line In Lead Para

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk



MIL-2LD LEBANON-DEVELOPMENTS

Israeli air on Lebanon kill 21 more people



BEIRUT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- At least 21 people, including five women, were killed and 11 others in new by the Israeli forces on Baalbek and Beqaa governorates in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Besides, the strikes resulted in a large-scale destruction and huge fires, according to a statement from the Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese of Health.

Earlier today, Dr. Nasser Yassin, coordinator of the emergency committee and minister of health, said the death toll from the Israeli attacks rose to 2,820 in addition to 12,937 injuries since October 8, 2023. (pickup previous)

kbs









MENAFN30102024000071011013ID1108836031