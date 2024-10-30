Att., Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Second Line In Lead Para
Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill 21 more people
BEIRUT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- At least 21 people, including five women, were killed and 11 others injured in new airstrikes by the Israeli Occupation forces on Baalbek and Beqaa governorates in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
Besides, the strikes resulted in a large-scale destruction and huge fires, according to a statement from the Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
Earlier today, Dr. Nasser Yassin, coordinator of the government emergency committee and minister of health, said the death toll from the Israeli attacks rose to 2,820 in addition to 12,937 injuries since October 8, 2023. (pickup previous)
