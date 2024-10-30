Orion Group Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2024:



Contract revenues of $226.7 million

GAAP net income of $4.3 million or $0.12 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $5.6 million or $0.16 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million

Cash flow from operations of $35.2 million Backlog and contracted or awarded subsequent to quarter end totaled $806.7 million

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Management Commentary

“I am pleased to report that our team delivered a strong third quarter, including 35% contract revenue growth, 62% Adjusted EBITDA growth, and cash flow from operations of $35.2 million. In the beginning of the year, we said that we expected momentum to pick up in the back half of the year and that played out in the third quarter,” said Travis Boone, CEO of Orion Group Holdings.“Our top line growth was largely driven by the Pearl Harbor and Grand Bahama Shipyard Dry Dock projects in addition to several projects that began this summer. Our third quarter results demonstrate the level of profitability our business can generate as we scale and grow. For the full year, we are on target to deliver Adjusted EBITDA within our previously communicated guidance range of $40 million to $45 million for 2024, which would greatly exceed our Adjusted EBITDA over the last several years.”

“Looking ahead, we are excited about our future. We continue to see indicators of increasing market demand for our specialty marine and concrete services funded by both the government and private sector. From the Department of Defense's investment to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, to Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds beginning to trickle down into construction hands, there is significant marine project work to pursue and win over the coming years. On the Concrete side of the business, data centers continue to generate significant opportunities while a lower interest rate and cost of capital may also stimulate commercial construction in our key Houston and Dallas markets, which continue to be growth centers. With our highly-skilled teams, improved business fundamentals, and strengthened balance sheet, we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead,” concluded Boone.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Contract revenues of $226.7 million increased $58.2 million or 34.5% from $168.5 million in the third quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in Marine segment revenue related to the Pearl Harbor drydock project, partially offset by lower Concrete segment revenue due to our deliberate efforts to adhere to disciplined bidding standards to win quality work at attractive margins.

Gross profit increased to $27.1 million or 11.9% of revenue, up from $19.1 million or 11.3% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit dollars and margin was primarily driven by improved pricing of projects in both segments stemming from higher quality projects and improved execution.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $20.8 million, up from $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses decreased to 9.2% from 10.2%. The increase in SG&A dollars reflected an increase in compensation expense, business development spending and legal expenses.

Net income for the third quarter was $4.3 million ($0.12 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $0.7 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter 2024 net income included $1.4 million ($0.04 diluted income per share) of non-recurring items. Third quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $5.6 million ($0.16 diluted income per share).

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.5 million, representing a 5.9% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $8.7 million, or a 5.2% EBITDA margin in the third quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $15.2 million, or a 6.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million, or 5.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the prior year period.



Backlog

Total backlog at September 30, 2024 was $690.5 million, compared to $758.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $877.5 million at September 30, 2023. Backlog for the Marine segment was $537.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $567.1 million at June 30, 2024 and $699.9 million at September 30, 2023. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $153.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $191.3 million at June 30, 2024 and $177.6 million at September 30, 2023.

Recent Contract Wins

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company was awarded $116 million in new contract awards. Orion Marine in the Pacific Region was awarded a $30.6 million marine subcontract to support Skanska USA to perform phased temporary trestle activities for the SR 520, I-5 to Montlake, Portage Bay Bridge project. The owner is the Washington State Department of Transportation. This work is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 with a construction duration of approximately six months for the first phase.

In addition, the Orion Marine Gulf operation will be performing Turning Basin North Wharf 16 Bulkhead Repairs for the Port of Houston, an $8.5 million contract, with a start date in the fourth quarter of 2024 with an expected completion in the middle of 2025.

In the Concrete business, Orion was awarded a $18.2 million contract as a subcontractor to Harvey Builders, for the Ritz Carlton Residences in The Woodlands, Texas. The project is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 with an expected duration of approximately two years.

Balance Sheet Update

On September 12, 2024, the Company raised $26.5 million in net proceeds from a 5.6 million share offering, which included the exercise in full of the underwriter's overallotment option, at $5.15 per share. The Company will use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the continued repayment of indebtedness under its credit agreement.

As of September 30, 2024, current assets were $281.0 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $28.3 million. Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2024 was $28.0 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Conference Call Details

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company's website is located at: .

Backlog Definition

Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company's projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the financial measures“adjusted net income/loss,”“adjusted earnings/loss per share,”“EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and“Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are“non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share should not be viewed as an equivalent financial measure to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes impair a meaningful evaluation of the Company's financial performance. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful supplement to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP because they better inform our common stockholders as to the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other companies. Generally, items excluded are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the Company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.

Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes impair a meaningful comparison of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity, anticipated revenues, and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Please refer to the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 1, 2024 which is available on its website at or at the SEC's website at , for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

