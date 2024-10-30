CD Bioglyco Introduces Integrated Glycan Display Platform To Advance Glycobiology Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company being at the forefront of glycobiology, is pleased to announce its novel integrated glycan display , empowering researchers to explore, analyze, and manipulate glycans with unprecedented precision and flexibility.Glycans are complex carbohydrate structures that play important roles in many biological processes and diseases. The capacity to display glycans in a regulated and customizable way is critical for understanding their roles and interactions.CD BioGlyco's glycan display platform addresses this need by providing multiple methodologies, including:Traditional Glycan Display ArrayTraditional glycan display array services at CD BioGlyco encompass natural oligosaccharide library construction, chemical and enzymatic synthesis-based oligosaccharide library construction, modular synthesis-based oligosaccharide library construction, oligosaccharide library immobilization, glycan microarray assay, and more.Cell-based Glycan Display ArrayCD BioGlyco supports glyco-engineered cell construction, and the development of cell-based O-Glycan, N-Glycan, GAG, and glycoprotein arrays.Neoglycolipid (NGL) Display ArrayWith CD BioGlyco's expertise, it provides artificial glycolipid synthesis, and NGL immobilization.Liquid Glycan Display Array (LiGA)CD BioGlyco allows for LiGA construction, LiGA-based glycan modification, quality control of LiGA, and functional validation of LiGA.Glycophage DisplayCD BioGlyco's offerings include N-linked and O-linked glycoprotein glycophage display system construction, glycophage display-based glycosylase genetic analysis, glycoarray, antibody development, epitope mapping, and biomarker development.De Novo Glycan DisplayCD BioGlyco provides cell-surface glycan editing, examining the effects of altering blood group antigens on erythrocyte cell surfaces, tailoring cell membranes with biologically active glycans, long-term de novo glycan display for directing stem cell fate...“Our glycan display platform is designed backed by our years of experience in glycobiology, providing tailored solutions for spanning drug discovery, biosensor development, and glycan-protein interaction studies.” said Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.“We are excited to introduce this innovative glycan display platform to empower clients across diverse applications. From facilitating high-throughput screening for drug discovery to enabling precise glycan engineering for therapeutic proteins, our platform serves as a versatile tool.” added Anna.To know more about CD BioGlyco's newly released glycan dispaly platform, please visit .

