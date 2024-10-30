Airmeez Partners With Noetica To Add Intelligent Dialing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airmeez , a US company that provides AI enhanced business interactions centered on voice solutions, announced that it is entering into a partnership with Noetica, a UK based company which develops software products for the global contact center market. Airmeez will add Noetica's intelligent dialing capabilities to its portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) powered voice solutions, that enable organizations to transform customer engagement and experiences.

President of the Company, Albie Vazquez said,“In a that focuses primarily on AI applications to handle in-bound calls, this partnership will provide a user friendly and competitively priced out-bound calling solution.”

He continued,“The calling solutions of Noetica are just a different side of the same customer centric coin. The synergies have the promise to make this combination a market leader. Customers can expect to see this offering in the very near future.”

Steven Brooks, Chief Commercial Officer at Noetica, stated:“We are proud to partner with Airmeez and add our intelligent dialing solution to its powerful customer engagement platform. Our dialer will enable them to add greater value to new and existing customers, whilst expanding Noetica's global footprint.”

