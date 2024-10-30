K9 Resorts Takes Flight With 11-Unit Agreement In Los Angeles Marks First Location Near An Airport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award-Winning Dog Boarding and Daycare Franchise Expands in CA with its Largest Group of Franchisees

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As the number of pet owners continues to rise across the U.S., K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

maintains its consistent growth in adding new franchisees to the system. Most recently, the multi-award-winning luxury boarding and dog daycare franchise brand inked a pivotal multi-unit agreement to bring 11 locations to Los Angeles County. The first resort will be located at 11121 Hindry Avenue in Los Angeles, just 10 minutes away from the LAX Airport, which marks K9 Resort's first location near an airport.

Behind the Franchise Agreement:

Continue Reading

K9 Resorts inks multi-unit deal to expand CA presence with 11 new locations, including the first near a major airport.

K9 Resorts is a luxury award-winning dog boarding and daycare franchise that offers best-in-class care for all dogs.

Post thi







Lia Moncholi is the Chief Operating Officer of Luxury Pet Hotel Investments, LLC (LPHI), a group of franchisees – formerly known as Partners Pacific Resorts, LLC – who invested $10M into the brand earlier this year.

After spending more than two decades in the banking industry where she specialized in bringing brands to new markets and enhancing the customer and employee experience, Moncholi retired for a couple of years and then joined LPHI.

Zack Nisbet is a Regional Operator of LPHI and will be overseeing the operations of all the LA resorts, as well as eight locations coming to the Greater Chicago area. Prior to becoming a franchisee, he earned an undergraduate degree in computer science and worked in the semiconductor manufacturing industry for a few years. Nisbet then returned to school to earn a master's degree in business and raised money to invest in a business, which ultimately ended up being K9 Resorts.

"We were all impressed with the brand and model that K9 has established – from the designs of the locations to franchisee support, their team's high-end attention to detail shines through in every element of the business,"

said Moncholi.

"This opportunity particularly resonated with me because of my background in customer service, and K9 is providing the ultimate care and service to every dog and dog parent that walks through their doors."

Nisbet's parents owned a dog-centric business while he was growing up, and with his love for dogs, he knew it was the direction he wanted to pursue. He worked in a few resorts over several months to thoroughly learn and get engrained into the business. Nisbet added that "no brand is doing what K9 Resorts is, and doing it so well."

Luxury Pet Hotel Investments, LLC is K9 Resorts' largest group of franchisees and has raised $30M to bring a total of 30 locations across the U.S.: eight in Chicago, 11 in Los Angeles, and 11 across Virginia/DC. The first Los Angeles location, just minutes from LAX, will offer pet parents an ideal solution for boarding their pets during travel. This marks the first K9 Resorts near a major airport, a key step in the company's strategy to expand into high-traffic, convenient locations.

K9 Resorts is leading the pack among luxury pet care franchises with more than

170 resorts across 28 states currently operating or in various stages of development. With pet boarding expected to become a $35.8 billion industry

by 2031 , K9 is poised to further dominate the sector with its proven franchise opportunity .

"There is a great demand for high-quality pet care as more people are bringing pets into their homes," said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts Franchising, LLC . "The growth we've experienced this year is a testament to our brand – and that franchisees believe in it just as much as we do. It also speaks volumes when a franchisee continues to scale with our brand, and we look forward to seeing Lia, Zack and their team continue to build success."

K9 Resorts is actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to bring luxury pet boarding and daycare to their community.

To learn more about the K9 Resorts franchise opportunity, visit

. To learn more about K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, visit

.

About K9 Resorts

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel ( ) strives to offer the best pet care experience for all the dogs in its care and has been honored with

five IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards, the highest level of recognition within the pet industry. Founded in 2005, by Steven & Jason Parker, each K9 Resort is custom-designed with hospital-grade ventilation systems, antimicrobial flooring, cage-free luxury boarding and world-class, professionally trained staff members. Steven Parker was also the recipient of the 2024 Founders Award from the Professional Animal Care Certification Council (PACCC), a prestigious recognition for making significant contributions to the industry. Recommended by numerous pet professionals and several major publications, K9 Resorts is proud to lead the way in the pet hospitality industry.

SOURCE K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED