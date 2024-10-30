Unify Medical Ampliotm Named One Of TIME's Best Inventions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unify Medical is proud to announce that its revolutionary technology, AmplioTM, has been named to one of TIME's 2024 Best Inventions . AmplioTM is one of 20 inventions recognized by the TIME under the Medical Care category.

Unify Medical's flagship wearable microscope product, powered by AmplioTM, is transforming the field of surgical visualization by enabling unprecedented precision, enhancing patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. Via research and development collaboration with US Army, the US Navy, and the US Special Operations Command, Unify Medical is also developing additional innovative medical visualization products powered by AmplioTM for our nation's service men & women worldwide.

Every year, TIME's editors evaluate inventions based on their originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact, ultimately compiling a list of groundbreaking inventions that are changing how we live, work, play, and think. This year, AmplioTM earned its place on this esteemed list, joining other innovations across sectors such as healthcare, AI, and green energy.

"We are honored that AmplioTM has been recognized by TIME for its role in advancing surgical technology,” said Douglas R. Carroll, CEO of Unify Medical.“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this groundbreaking technology to life and we are inspired by the impact AmplioTM has had on both surgeons and patients. This acknowledgment from TIME further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in surgical imaging. We are humbled to partner with such leading institutions as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Madigan Army Medical Center, the University of Akron and the University of Iowa to push the frontier of surgery forward.”

Powered by AmplioTM, Unify Medical has developed the world's first wearable surgical microscope featuring lossless full-color 3D/HD magnification in a highly ergonomic platform. This innovative system empowers surgeons with enhanced visualization during complex procedures, driving higher precision and reducing the likelihood of complications. AmplioTM represents a significant leap forward in surgical imaging, giving medical professionals a clear advantage in the operating room.

See the full list here: time/best-inventions-2024

About Unify Medical

Unify Medical is a medical company dedicated to developing advanced imaging technology for surgeons. AmplioTM, the company's flagship technology, serves as the underlying platform for various products, including an innovative wearable surgical microscope that displays dynamically magnified 3-dimensional images in high-definition, giving surgeons an unprecedented view of the operative field. This technology enhances surgical precision, improves patient outcomes, and reduces healthcare costs. The development of AmplioTM technology was supported in part by private sector funding, as well as funding from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and the State of Ohio. For more information about AmplioTM, visit unifymedical/amplio .

Guillaume Viallaneix

MedTech Momentum

+1 407-756-8633

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.