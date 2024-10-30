عربي


Pakistani Prime Minister Arrives In Doha

10/30/2024 9:31:58 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha today, on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Qatar HE Dr. Muhammad Ejaz.

The Peninsula

