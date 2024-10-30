Religion In The Workplace Is Tricky But Employers And Employees Both Lose When It Becomes A Total Taboo

Many offices make a point to celebrate diversity, but what does that look like when it comes to faith? FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Many offices make a point to celebrate diversity, but what does that look like when it comes to faith? FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Author: Christopher P. Scheitle

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Since we spend so much of our lives at our jobs, it's only natural that conversations with colleagues go beyond the work in front of us. People share interests and hobbies, family struggles, concerns, and hopes or goals, from the silly to the serious.

The topic of religion, however, can provoke anxiety. Many people might second what the Muslim CEO of a company told us:“If you want to express faith, do it! Just do it on your own time.” Uncertainty surrounding religion's role in the workplace tends to lead to silence. Even among researchers who study workplaces, religion is often ignored .

Yet for many people, faith is a core component of their identity – part of the“whole self” that employees are increasingly encouraged to bring to work. It's an important piece of diversity but one that managers often tiptoe around. And for many Americans, faith is part of why they show up at their job each day: 1 in 5 consider their work a spiritual calling .

We are social scientists who spent the past five years conducting research on the role of faith at work . Our findings – from more than 15,000 surveys with a nationally representative population, and nearly 300 in-depth interviews with some of those workers – confirm that there are many challenges when religion comes into the workplace. However, the costs of ignoring or suppressing workers' faith often exceed those risks and challenges .

Conflict and discrimination

The most common concern we heard about bringing up religion in the workplace is that it will lead to conflict – including conflict from people trying to change each other's beliefs. A Catholic woman who works in eldercare told us,“I think we shouldn't talk about religion at work because that's when the problems arise. I'm going to defend what I think, and they will defend what they think, their way of being, their religion.”

Several other people we interviewed also expressed concerns that some forms of religious expression could make people uncomfortable , or even turn into harassment. A nonreligious security guard noted that during Christmas and Easter some of his Christian co-workers will say,“'God bless,' 'Let's pray,' and stuff like that. It becomes very uneasy for me, uncomfortable.”

Asking workers to bottle up their faith when they start the workday may seem like the easiest way to avoid these problems. Some workers we interviewed agreed with this sentiment. As one Muslim federal employee told us,“If I wear my religion as a badge on my shoulder, it will rub somebody the wrong way. So, why do that?”

What's more, silence around religion may seem like a neutral request. If no one expresses their faith, after all, then no one can be discriminated against , no one can be offended, and no one is seen as getting special treatment for their religious beliefs.

Not so neutral

There are a few problems with this logic, however.

First, employers are legally required to provide reasonable accommodations tied to workers' religion . Under most conditions, this includes things such as providing time off for religious observances. It also generally includes accommodating dress and grooming practices tied to one's religion, such as wearing Sikh turbans or Christian crosses.

What's more, vague expectations about not acknowledging faith at work aren't necessarily so neutral and often tend to disproportionately harm minority groups .

In our survey, we asked individuals whether they“conceal their religious beliefs at work for fear of others' perceptions.” Nineteen percent of Jewish workers, 51% of Hindus, 29% of Muslims and 28% of Buddhists said they did. By contrast, only 9% of evangelical Protestants, 15% of nonevangelical Protestants and 13% of Catholics reported that they conceal their faith at work .

A Jewish project manager at an engineering firm told us how she has tried to conceal her faith from others:“The times that I did have to pray, I actually walked outside into a closed corner in the hallway to do it.”

In the same survey, we asked individuals if they“have been treated unfairly” at work due to their“religion or non-religion.” Overall, 31% of U.S. adults agreed, and such experiences are most common among Muslim and Jewish workers .

One Muslim woman we interviewed described how her colleagues made life extremely difficult for her, calling her names that were derisive, and said she's received little support from her employer. Indeed, during one meeting her boss“got up and talked a lot about me being Muslim, and it was all negative.”

Satisfaction and belonging

Whether their co-workers or managers like it, many U.S. adults do see their work and faith as interwoven .

One of our surveys, for example, asked workers whether they“turn to faith for support through stressful times in their work life.” Nearly half agreed.

For many Americans, faith is also part of why they do their work in the first place. According to another one of our surveys, 20% of U.S. adults“see their work as a spiritual calling.” This percentage is higher among certain groups, such as evangelical Protestants and Muslims: 33% and 30%, respectively. Viewing work in spiritual terms is also more likely among women, at 24%, and Black workers, at 31%.

And it is not just workers in explicitly religious jobs who view their work this way. One marine biologist explained to us,“I think that all truth is from God and, as a scientist, I try to understand and reveal the truth of how the world works.”

Importantly, our research finds that individuals who feel a sense of spiritual connection to their work report greater job satisfaction, find more meaning in their work and better manage negative experiences they encounter in the workplace .

By law, workplaces must offer employees reasonable religious accommodations. Maria Korneeva/Moment via Getty Images

Social science research has found that people's well-being , social interactions and performance are harmed when they feel the need to suppress an important part of themselves within a group or organization. In other words, everyone suffers when individuals are not allowed to bring their whole selves to work.

Welcome at work

Despite such evidence, our research finds that many organizations are not taking even basic steps to accommodate individuals' religious lives.

In one survey , we asked workers whether their“workplace provides accommodations that allow people to practice their religion.” Almost one-fifth of workers disagreed. This percentage was highest among Muslim workers: 54%.

Workers appreciate when their employers take active steps to let employees know that religious accommodations are available and that religious expression in general is not forbidden. Having upfront conversations about what is or is not appropriate – not only legally but socially – can go a long way toward setting boundaries.

A Muslim optometry technician we interviewed, for example, recounted how appreciative she was when her boss told her,“If you ever do prayers or anything, feel free to go to that room – it can be your space, you can leave your mat in there.”

Ideally, however, organizations would take active steps to establish and communicate policies to all employees, rather than reacting to situations as they arise.

While we recognize the challenges when it comes to addressing individuals' faith in the workplace, proactively engaging in conversations about the appropriate role of religion at work is better for workers and workplaces.