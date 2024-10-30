Saint Xavier University Provides Notice Of Data Security Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Saint Xavier University (SXU) is notifying certain individuals of a data security event that may impact the privacy of a limited amount of personal information. SXU is unaware of any misuse of individual information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

In July 2023, SXU became aware of potential suspicious activity within our computer systems. Accordingly, SXU quickly took steps to contain the activity, confirm the security of our systems, and begin a comprehensive investigation to determine the full nature, scope, and impact of the activity. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor downloaded certain files stored on limited SXU systems between June 29 and July 18, 2023. In light of this unauthorized access, SXU conducted a thorough and time-consuming review of the identified data to determine what information was present and to whom it related for purposes of assessing potential notification obligations. Once the preliminary results of this review were identified, significant efforts were required to enrich necessary address information to further the notification assessment and process. Upon the recent completion of this process, SXU worked to notify affected individuals.

SXU has no indication that the data affected by this incident has been used to commit any identity theft, fraud, or other harm to individuals. However, SXU is providing notice of this incident out of an abundance of caution because the information that is present in the affected files may include individuals' Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification card numbers, passport information, financial account information, medical information, biometric information, health insurance information, student identification numbers, dates of birth, payment card information, and account access information.

SXU takes this matter and the security of information in our care seriously. Upon first learning of the activity, SXU quickly responded and has been working diligently to provide the community with an accurate and complete notice. SXU also promptly notified federal law enforcement and provided relevant updates to the SXU community. Further, as part of SXU's ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of personal information in its care, SXU continues to review and, where necessary, enhance our existing policies and procedures relating to data protection and security. SXU has also implemented additional security measures to mitigate risk associated with this incident and to help minimize the reoccurrence of a similar future incident. SXU is also providing notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and to relevant regulatory authorities, as required.

SXU sincerely regrets any inconvenience this incident may have caused. Although there is no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information, as a general best practice, SXU encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity over the next 12 to 24 months. Any questionable activity detected should be reported to the associated insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution immediately.

Individuals seeking additional

information regarding

this incident

can call SXU's

dedicated assistance

line at: 1-877-225-2116, which is available Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time. You may also contact SXU

directly at [email protected] .



Saint Xavier University

was founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy and is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution that provides a transformative educational experience to more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students who are prepared to become compassionate leaders in their fields of study and their communities. As a mission-driven, student-centered institution,

Saint Xavier

opens doors to bright futures, with program offerings through our

College of Liberal Arts and Education

and

College of Nursing, Health Sciences and Business . Recognizing

Saint Xavier's

excellence in education,

U.S. News & World Report

has ranked SXU consistently among the best colleges in the Midwest.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deb Rapacz, Vice President of Marketing and Communications,

[email protected]

SOURCE Saint Xavier University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED