Wholesale inventories in US drop 0.1 percent last month

(MENAFN) According to figures released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday, wholesale inventories in the United States experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent in September compared to the previous month. The total value of goods held in inventory by wholesalers was estimated to be approximately USD905 billion. This decrease reflects changing market dynamics and inventory management strategies among wholesalers.



In addition, the inventory figure for August was revised upward, moving from an initial estimate of USD904.8 billion to USD905.6 billion. This revision indicated a change from an increase of 0.1 percent to a more significant gain of 0.2 percent, suggesting that the previous month's inventory levels were somewhat stronger than initially reported. Such adjustments can provide valuable insights into market trends and inventory practices.



On an annual basis, wholesale inventories in September were reported to have risen by 0.5 percent when compared to the same month in 2023. This year-over-year increase suggests that while there was a minor month-over-month decline, the overall trend indicates resilience in wholesale inventory levels relative to the previous year.



These inventory trends are crucial for understanding the broader economic landscape, as they can impact supply chain dynamics, pricing strategies, and overall economic growth. Monitoring these figures will be essential for assessing the future direction of the wholesale sector and its implications for the US economy.

