Iranian FM says Israel to face repercussions for recent attacks on country

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Seyyed Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that it will face repercussions for its recent on Iranian territory. This declaration came during a meeting in Tehran with ambassadors, heads of missions, and representatives from United Nations offices and international organizations. Araghchi emphasized that both Israel and its supporters cannot evade and accountability for their aggressive actions against Iran, asserting that they must face consequences for their behavior.



The foreign minister highlighted Iran's right to respond legally to what he termed a clear act of aggression. He assured that Iran would respond appropriately but would avoid any rash actions. Araghchi credited the country's armed forces for their readiness and vigilance, which he claimed enabled Iran to neutralize the aggression effectively. His comments indicate that Iran is prepared to take measured steps in response to perceived threats while ensuring that they act within a legal framework.



Following the meeting, Araghchi elaborated to reporters that the Iranian government believes the United States has collaborated with Israel in these aggressive maneuvers. He identified the U.S. and certain European nations as primary partners in the Israeli strikes against Iran, suggesting a broader coalition of states involved in actions against the Islamic Republic. This assertion points to Iran's perspective on the geopolitical dynamics at play and the perceived threats it faces.



Earlier in the week, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had carried out "precise and targeted" airstrikes against Iranian sites in retaliation for attacks originating from Iran. However, Iran's air defense headquarters reported successfully countering these Israeli attacks, claiming they resulted in only "limited damage." This exchange underscores the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, as both sides prepare for potential escalations in hostilities.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108833348