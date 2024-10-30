QNB, NCSA Organise Cybersecurity Awareness Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB has organised, in cooperation with the National Security Agency (NCSA), an awareness for its staff aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness to protect the bank's information and systems from hacking, and fraud operations.

The workshop comes as part of the Bank's 'Stay Protected' campaign, an initiative launched by QNB to actively support efforts to build an information security culture within the society.

QNB is committed to enhance security awareness among its employees and build their capabilities to face cybersecurity challenges while encouraging vigilance and proactive behavior, in line with the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030.

The workshop, organized by the Public Relations divisions in both QNB and NCSA, witnessed an impressive turnout, with a significant number of QNB staff eager to enhance their understanding of cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Participants engaged in an informative session led by NCSA experts, covering essential topics such as identifying phishing attempts, secure online practices, and the importance of safeguarding personal and professional information.

Commenting on this, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President at QNB Group Communications said,“We are proud to partner with NCSA to deliver this workshop to our employees as part our continued cooperation. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and through initiatives like the 'Stay Protected' campaign, we aim to equip our team with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat potential threats.” said

This workshop represents an important step in the framework of the partnership with the National Cybersecurity Agency to present several joint initiatives to spread awareness about the importance of applying data privacy and the danger of financial fraud.

Through the“Don't Cheat You” campaign, we have succeeded in implementing our proactive strategy and providing our employees with the necessary tools to combat potential threats in the field of cybersecurity, in support of the country's efforts to enhance confidence in cyberspace, which contributes to building a prosperous, innovative, and data-based economy.”

The workshop not only provided valuable insights but also encouraged open discussions among staff about their experiences and concerns related to cybersecurity.

This collaborative environment fosters a proactive approach to security, reinforcing QNB's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety for its customers and stakeholders.

QNB Group remains dedicated to continuously enhancing its cybersecurity measures and ensuring that its staff are well-prepared to navigate the challenges posed by the digital age.