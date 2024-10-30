Milaha To Participate In ADIPEC 2024 Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), Qatar's industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions, declares that it will participate in the events of Abu Dhabi International (ADIPEC) convening in UAE from November 4–7, 2024.

ADIPEC events aim to explore new ways of finding clean sources and innovative ecological systems solutions to accelerate international efforts to lower carbon emissions and maintain global sustainable growth.

During the three-day conference, Milaha will showcase its most advanced technological services and diversified marine solutions that specifically designed to meet the needs of customers in field of logistics, oil and gas industries.

Milaha's participation in this international event will open tremendous doors to meeting customers and establishing direct connections, thereby promoting commercial relationships with new customers, broadening business scopes, diversifying business opportunities, and forming smart partnerships with sisterly companies.

Milaha is pleased to invite all of its clients in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as its esteemed audience in the Middle East, to visit our booth number (15180 Hall 15) during ADIPEC, taking place from November 4 to 7, 2024, to identify our latest logistics and maritime services, products, gas and oil transportation technology.

ADIPEC is one of the world's major exhibitions and international energy forums for the oil and gas industry, where prominent experts, government ministers, CEOs, economists, and policy and decision-makers gathered to mobilise knowledge, experiences, and resources required to accelerate global efforts aiming to reduce carbonisation and enhance sustainability concept.