عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shura Council Speaker Hosts Envoys Of Malta, Peru

Shura Council Speaker Hosts Envoys Of Malta, Peru


10/30/2024 4:00:28 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim held separate meetings yesterday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the State of Qatar H E Simon Pullicino (pictured) and the Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the State of Qatar H E Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica. The meetings discussed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar, Malta and Peru, especially pertaining to the joint parliamentary cooperation and ways to enhance it. Member of the Shura Council H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dosari, and member of the Shura Council H E Mohammed bin Fahd Al Muslim, attended the two meetings.

MENAFN30102024000063011010ID1108832240


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search