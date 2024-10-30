Shura Council Speaker Hosts Envoys Of Malta, Peru

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim held separate meetings yesterday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the State of Qatar H E Simon Pullicino (pictured) and the Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the State of Qatar H E Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica. The meetings discussed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar, Malta and Peru, especially pertaining to the joint parliamentary cooperation and ways to enhance it. Member of the Shura Council H E Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dosari, and member of the Shura Council H E Mohammed bin Fahd Al Muslim, attended the two meetings.