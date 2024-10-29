Callus Company's SPRINT PROGRAM: Empowering Indian Talent For Global Careers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verified talent for hiring with internship

A Positive Cycle for the Talent Market

GURUGRAM, DELHI, INDIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Callus Company's SPRINT PROGRAM is transforming the way Indian university students connect with the global job market, providing a unique for them to showcase their skills and gain international work experience. Launched in March 2024, the SPRINT PROGRAM offers Indian talent the opportunity to intern with prestigious global companies, ultimately paving the way for full-time job offers. The program has quickly evolved into an effective recruitment platform, bridging Indian talent with global employers and creating a pipeline for companies to access some of India's brightest minds.Since its launch, the SPRINT PROGRAM has facilitated internships for over 800 highly capable students across India, of whom about 35% have received full-time or contract offers. Participants in the program work remotely from India, yet they enjoy salaries and benefits that are often far above the local average. For students, this program offers not only international exposure but also an opportunity to work with leading-edge companies, often in high-tech fields, without having to relocate.One example of this success is R, a student at SRM University, who recently completed a two-month internship with an AI-driven startup based in Germany. Upon completing the internship, he was offered a job with a monthly salary of 50,000 INR, significantly higher than his peers with similar backgrounds. His story is just one of many that illustrate the tremendous potential the SPRINT PROGRAM provides to Indian students, allowing them to turn internship experiences into real career opportunities.A Positive Cycle for the Talent MarketThe SPRINT PROGRAM is fostering a beneficial cycle in the talent supply chain, providing Indian students with crucial work experience and companies with a low-risk way to evaluate future employees. The program is particularly attractive to global employers, as it allows them to engage with interns and assess their abilities firsthand before making long-term hiring decisions.With the SPRINT PROGRAM, Callus Company aims to revolutionize talent recruitment, offering a streamlined path for both students and companies to connect and collaborate on a global scale.If you're a company in search of top-tier talent or a student eager to step into the world of international work, explore what the SPRINT PROGRAM has to offer by following the link below.

Paul Bae

Callus Company Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Global Internship Matching Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.