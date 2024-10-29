Zelensky Discusses Victory Plan With Swedish PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Victory Plan was one of the main topics of President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting in Reykjavik with Swedish Prime Ulf Kristersson.

This is reported on the website of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“One of the key topics of the meeting was the Victory Plan. The President emphasized the importance of inviting Ukraine to and allowing it to use long-range weaponry against Russian military targets. The parties also discussed the details of Ukraine's position on the NATO issue,” the statement said.

Zelensky thanked Sweden for understanding the need to guarantee long-term security for Ukraine.“We really count on progress in bolstering Ukraine's air shield,” he said.

Zelensky and Kristersson also discussed how to preserve and strengthen unity in Europe, taking into account all the challenges: both short-term and long-term.

A separate focus of the talks was financing for the Ukrainian production of long-range missiles and drones and support for the energy grid in winter.

The Head of State emphasized that Sweden is one of the most important donors of energy assistance to Ukraine and thanked for all defense support packages.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky is on a working visit to Iceland.

On October 28, the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit took place in Reykjavik. In the joint statement of the summit, the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the President of Ukraine stated that they support the Victory Plan and will work to facilitate its implementation. The document also emphasizes that“Ukraine's future is in NATO.”

Photo: OP