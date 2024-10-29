‘No Longer Want Security’: Pappu Yadav To Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, on Tuesday, asked the Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar and the Union Home to withdraw his security.

In a statement, Yadav declared he no longer wants any security, even writing to the Bihar to retract any protection. He expressed commitment to his public service mission, stating, "Whoever wants to kill, come and kill me...but I will not step back from the path of truth."

The development follows a threat Yadav received from a member of the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reportedly calling from Malaysia.

In response to the death threat, Yadav invoked a saying that 'elephants walk in the market, thousands of dogs bark', adding that while threats may be commonplace, his focus remains steadfastly on serving the people.

Yadav has openly criticised individuals close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging their involvement with land mafias and accusing them of looting.

“While Kumar is willing to meet with him, his associates are preventing such interactions due to their own vested interests,” Yadav said.

Emphasising his dedication to public service, Yadav stated: "I will work on the responsibility given to me for the common people in and outside the House. The people of this country are 'god 'for me, and I will help them till my last breath."

He also highlighted his current focus on the Jharkhand Assembly elections, portraying it as a battle for self-respect and against external forces aiming to exploit the state's resources.

Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of looting Jharkhand during its tenure and expressed his commitment to countering such influences.