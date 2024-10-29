Oman, Algeria Sign Eight Mous In Multiple Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and Algeria on Tuesday signed eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs), pertaining to cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research, services, employment, training, as well as promotion.

During the signing of these agreements in the presence of his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, the Omani Foreign Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi said the MoUs come as part of a strategy to exchange knowledge and expertise, in addition to focusing on priorities between the two countries.

Al Busaidi pointed out that Omani-Algerian relations are set to enter a stage of further growth and prosperity, stressing the importance of giving impetus to this orientation between the two countries, as well as rapprochement in a wide diversity of economic and investment fields.

For his part, the Algerian Foreign Minister highlighted that the signing of the MoUs between the two countries comes within the framework of shared interests and expanding areas of cooperation between them.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq met earlier today with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is currently visiting Muscat, to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries.