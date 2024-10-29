Camping Equipment Market 2024 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.6% From 2023 To 2032, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The personal segment held the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the camping equipment market revenue.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled " Camping Equipment Market by Type camping furniture, camping backpacks, tents, cooking systems and cookware, and camping gear & accessories), application (personal and commercial), distribution channel (business to business, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty sporting stores, online retailers and others),: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032 ". According to the report, the camping equipment market was valued at $23.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $51.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Camping equipment refers to the various tools, gear, and supplies specifically designed and utilized for outdoor camping activities. These items are essential for creating a comfortable and functional camping experience, enabling individuals or groups to set up temporary shelters, prepare meals, and address various needs while spending time in nature. Camping equipment encompasses a wide range of items, including tents, sleeping bags, cooking utensils, portable stoves, lanterns or flashlights, backpacks, camping chairs, sleeping pads, and other accessories tailored to the demands of outdoor living. The selection of camping equipment is influenced by factors such as the type of camping which includes backpacking, car camping, the season, and individual preferences, with an emphasis on providing convenience, safety, and enjoyment during the camping adventure.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the camping equipment industry is majorly driven by many factors. The increased emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly products, with consumers increasingly seeking camping gear that minimizes environmental impact. Moreover, the lightweight and compact gear have gained popularity, particularly among backpackers, as innovations in materials and design offer functionality without added weight. The integration of smart technology into camping gear, such as solar-powered tents and portable power stations, is on the rise, enhancing convenience and connectivity during outdoor adventures. In addition, the emergence of "glamping" has led to a demand for high-end, luxurious camping equipment, including stylish tents and premium bedding. The shift towards online sales channels, a focus on health and wellness features in camping gear, and the trend of customization to meet individual preferences are also notable factors shaping the market. Furthermore, the ongoing innovations in materials, incorporating lighter yet durable fabrics and eco-friendly options, continue to influence the design and production of camping equipment.DriversRise in active camper households in North AmericaGrowth in inclination of millennial and Gen X toward campingIncrease in number of recreational activities enthusiasts globallyIncrease in number of recreational activities enthusiasts globallyOpportunitiesGrowth in Product InnovationRapid growth of online retail platformRestraintsIncrease in number of recreational activities enthusiasts globallyAvailability of counterfeit productsEconomic uncertaintyThe camping backpacks segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the camping backpacks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the camping equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increasing interest in outdoor recreational activities that offer ease of transportation is fueling the demand for camping backpacks. These backpacks offer various benefits, including being lightweight, versatile, cost-effective, and featuring excellent pocket organization. The reliability of these attributes is driving the momentum of the camping backpacks market. However, the global apparel, backpacks, and accessories industry is anticipated to experience unpredictable growth in 2020 due to significant disruptions in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the limited demand for camping backpacks across diverse nations, attributed to the added costs and size requirements in various business verticals within those countries, serves as a hindrance to the overall growth of the global camping backpacks market.The application segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the personal segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the camping equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, campers tend to favor commercial camping services over individual activities due to low consumer interest and insufficient camping facilities. As per The American Camping Report, there was a notable increase in the commercial segment, rising from 15% in 2019 to 22% in 2020. However, despite this growth, the commercial segment accounted for a lower market share in terms of value in the year 2022.The business to business segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the business to business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifth of the camping equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The camping industry is experiencing growth in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, where consumers lack awareness of camping methods, equipment, and accessories. The travel agencies offer camping trips and organized vacations to tourists. In this scenario, these agencies often procure camping equipment in bulk directly from manufacturers or wholesalers. Consequently, camping equipment manufacturers emphasize a B2B approach to expand their global market presence and scale their market size.The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifth of the camping equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Camping engagement has consistently risen among millennials and Generation Z, surpassing that of the general population. Moreover, camping have witnessed an increase among the older demographic in 2020. The camper demographic is becoming more diverse, representing various age groups and communities. In 2020, non-white groups constituted 60% of first-time campers. Interestingly, 79% of those who initiated camping in a tent in 2020 continued to prefer tent camping, while only 31% of those who started in a cabin or glamping accommodation continued with that preference. This trend indicates a growing interest in camping across the general population, contributing to increased demand for camping equipment in the region.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:Leading Market Players: -AMG-GROUPBIG AGNES, INC.DOMETIC GROUP ABEXXEL OUTDOORS, LLCHILLEBERG THE TENTMAKER ABJOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.NEWELL BRANDS INC.OASE OUTDOORS APSSIMEX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL GMBHVF CORPORATIONThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global Camping Equipment Market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Cricket Equipment MarketCamping Utensils Market

