Groople Updates Hotel Listings With Government Rates

Users can search and properties that fall within per diem limits

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 -- logistics company

Groople now includes a search feature that enables users to book properties within federal per diem limits for travel.

Groople site: Search for Austin, Texas showing government rate at top (in orange text) followed by list of properties

The Government Services Administration (GSA) updated its rate limits earlier this month for more than 800 cities. Travelers now booking hotel rooms on Groople can clearly see the federal per diem rate for the city they plan to visit, along with Groople rates.

Pricing that appears on the initial search page includes taxes and fees, so there are no surprises when the customer advances to the final booking stage or checks out of the property.

The company made this site enhancement to simplify the hotel search process and enable a faster booking process. While federal government employees will appreciate this convenience, many others will find it useful as well, according to Groople CEO John Butler. "Colleges and universities, small and midsized businesses, non-profits and other organizations often do not have specific travel limits for each city, but instead rely on the federal government per diem rates to guide employee travel. This feature will help all of these travelers quickly find the right property that meets the per diem requirements."

Groople offers additional benefits:



Customers can add loyalty program details to their account and earn points with their hotel brand, a feature not available with most third-party booking sites.

All property listings feature refundable rates.

Single booking options are available for individual travel. Free booking support is available by phone.

In addition to hotel rooms, Groople provides booking services for group air travel, charter buses, restaurants and local attractions.

About Groople

Groople is a full-service travel logistics company based in Mansfield, Texas. In its early years, the organization focused on hotel sourcing and bookings. As it expanded its reach globally, Groople incorporated additional services that groups required for successful trips, including group air and charter buses, local attraction bookings and restaurant reservations. The company serves a wide range of clients who require group travel, including schools, businesses, sports groups, religious organizations, social groups and more. John Butler has served as CEO of the company since 2014. For more information, visit or call 844-476-6753.

Groople is a minority owned business and a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE) through the DFW National Minority Supplier Development Council.

It is also a HUB (Historically Underutilized Business) certified within the State of Texas.

Groople Texas, LLC

