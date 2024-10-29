Elan Loso Welcomes Residents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Community Also Celebrates Night Swim Coffee's Opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, announced that Elan LoSo is now open and welcoming its first residents.

Elan LoSo has 380 apartment homes available in studio, one- and two- bedroom with den floorplans. Each apartment features quartz countertops and tiled backsplashes, dual-tone cabinets with sleek matte black hardware, wood-inspired plank flooring, spacious closets with custom built-in shelving, and smart keyless entry. Select residences also include study/flex space suitable for WFH life, prep kitchen islands for added seating, luxe bathrooms with stone vanities and linen closets, semi-frameless glass showers and individual patios or balconies.

"We are excited to welcome new residents to Elan LoSo," Josh Glover, Managing Director, Development, Greystar, said. "We have put a lot of thought and intentionality into developing a community that stimulates creativity through partnerships with local artists and DJs, all in a fantastic location that gives residents easy access to the best Charlotte has to offer."

The community features a top of the line fitness center and cycle studio that has a mural painted by local artist Garrison Gist. All of the art throughout the community was curated by Gokotta and features local artists such as Justin Ellis and Hilary Siber to name a couple. Additionally, DJ That Guy Smitty created playlists that are specific to each amenity space, which help cultivate a sense of community and provide a unique soundtrack for residents to enjoy. Elan LoSo also has an impressive lineup of amenities and services that include a podcast studio, sky lounge, co-working hub, expansive pool and entertainment courtyard, aqua lounge and more. Night Swim Coffee has also opened its sixth location in Elan LoSo.

"Night Swim Coffee at Elan LoSo is a project many years in the making and we are happy to announce that we're now open to the public," James Yoder, Co-founder of Night Swim Coffee, said. "We believe the cafe addition is a perfect fit for the quality and vision of this development. Our goal is to continue to create warm and welcoming cafes throughout the city and we look forward to serving the residents of Elan LoSo and the surrounding community."

Greystar worked with KTGY Architecture and Planning on Elan LoSo.

"The opening of Elan LoSo reflects the diverse expertise of KTGY's architecture team, combining creativity and functionality resulting in a striking architectural design and a sophisticated mixed-use complex," said Brian Fraser, Associate Principal at KTGY. "Elan LoSo maintains an inviting atmosphere, welcoming residents and the community alike with its communal gathering spaces, outdoor amenities, and thoughtful design throughout. We are grateful for our partnership with Greystar to bring this vision to life."

Greystar also collaborated with CID Design Group and Factory of Spaces on interior designs, Design Resource Group on civil design and Ironwood landscape architects.

The community is situated in the heart of Lower South End, which is home to a wide array of eclectic breweries, like Gilde, Lower Left and Protagonist, charming coffee shops and entertainment options like Queen Park Social and Rally Pickleball. Elan LoSo is conveniently situated just a few blocks from the Blue Line, making it easy to reach the greater South End area, NoDa, Uptown and beyond.

Elan LoSo is currently offering move-in specials. Contact the leasing office at 704-704-0114 or visit elanloso for more information.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $320 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 997,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit

About KTGY

Design lives at KTGY. Founded in 1991, KTGY is an award-winning firm of architects, designers and planners that realize new possibilities through inspired design. Everything we do, from architecture and interior design to branded environments and urban design is based on a people-centric storytelling and design process that creates memorable experiences nationwide. Guided by our mission to bring innovative design to all people and places, we partner with our clients to envision spaces that make a positive impact on people and their communities. Visit .

SOURCE Greystar

