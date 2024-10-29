Siemens Qatar CEO discusses sustainability at Carnegie Mellon

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar – October 28, 2024 - Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, hosted Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens in Qatar and Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East, to explore the role of Siemens in driving sustainable development through innovative projects in Qatar.

Entitled “Siemens in Qatar Financial Services Sustainability,” the lecture marked the latest installment of the CMU-Q Dean’s Lecture Series. Dean of CMU-Q, Michael Trick, welcomed Mr. Ozdemir and reflected on the strong partnership between CMU-Q and Siemens. “The friendship between our organizations began around 10 years ago, when Siemens Qatar participated in one of our career fairs,” Trick shared, noting that over the years, Siemens has hired several CMU-Q graduates.

He emphasized how Siemens and CMU-Q share a commitment to sustainability and innovation: “Like CMU-Q, Siemens is dedicated to building a sustainable future through creating new technologies. Some of our most talented graduates have launched their careers at Siemens in Qatar, and we appreciate their support.”

During his lecture, Ozdemir highlighted Qatar as a key hub for Siemens Middle East operations, showcasing projects such as energy-efficient cooling solutions at Hamad International Airport, advanced metering for Kahramaa, smart city initiatives in Msheireb Downtown, and Qatar’s first electric vehicle charging stations. He also emphasized the company’s commitment to financial sustainability, innovation, and impactful partnerships to drive development.

Mr. Ozdemir further discussed the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), explaining that AI is “constantly learning” and will increasingly shape industries from forecasting to industrial services. He encouraged students to actively engage with these developments.

“I urge you to develop yourself within your subjects in your university, integrating them with emerging technologies and megatrends. See how you can utilize technological advancements and shifts for your benefit and utilize learning platforms to constantly upskill yourself and develop your expertise.”

In the question and answer session, one student asked how to prepare for jobs of the future that do not exist yet.

Ozdemir replied: “I think the integration of AI in our lives, advancements in blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are going to shape the workplace of the future.”

“Nowadays, we need to come up with bigger dreams. It all starts with a dream and believing in it. Once you truly follow your dream and work towards executing it, success will follow.”

The CMU-Q Dean’s Lecture Series provides a space for leaders in Qatar to discuss the pressing issues that face communities, economies, and societies.

