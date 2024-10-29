Research: As Gen Z Pulls Back From Social Media, TV, Streaming & Cinema Are Filling The Void...Creating A Unique Opportunity For Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-Plus: 58% Of Gen Z Prefer Free Ad-Supported Content Over Paid Ad-Free Content-

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Bureau (VAB) today released Disconnect to Reconnect: How Real-Life Shared Experiences Are the Antidote for Social Isolation Among Gen Z .

See the full report here:

"To escape the increasingly negative impact of social media on their emotional well-being, Gen Z has been seeking out more real-life shared experiences that create positive and sociable activities," said Jason Wiese, Senior VP, Director of Strategic Insights, VAB. "Shared experiences-like watching TV and streaming content and going to the cinema with others-provide Gen Z with a sense of community and excitement, standing in contrast to the isolation of social media. High-quality premium video content profoundly influences Gen Z's mood and behavior, providing brands with a unique opportunity to engage these highly attentive audiences."

Findings include:



65%

of Gen Z are concerned about malware, viruses, buffering and other issues on social media, and 43% often find themselves feeling annoyed or frustrated with the video ad experience on those platforms. (Source: VAB custom research)

58%

of Gen Z prefer free ad-support content over paid ad-free content. (Source: VAB analysis of MRI Simmons 2024 August Cord Evolution Study)

83%

of Gen Z have taken steps to distance themselves from social media. (Source: Harris Poll via EMARKETER)

Gen

Z audiences use TV and streaming as a primary way to foster shared experiences, as 43% say that when watching TV or streaming, they enjoy the quality time they share with friends and family. (Source: VAB custom research) TV, streaming and cinema all create positive vibes which makes people more inclined to purchase products they see advertised, as a positive

mindset leads to a 35% increase in purchase intent. (Source: Hearst, Power of Positivity, 2023)



Read the report here .

