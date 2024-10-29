Aerospace Robotics Market Growing At 12.69%, To Hit USD 9.19 Billion By 2030 Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aerospace Robotics - By technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace robotics market was accounted for $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030 on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including Cartesian and others.On the basis of technology, the traditional segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the collaborative segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report divides the global aerospace robotics market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atBased on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including Cartesian and others.On the basis of technology, the traditional segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the collaborative segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers an analysis of the global aerospace robotics market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.Request for Customization atThe global aerospace robotics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such asBBElectroimpact Inc.AV & RJH Robotics, Inc.Fanuc CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationKUKA AGUniversal Robots A/SOC RoboticsYaskawa Electric CorporationInterested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atKEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on type, the others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the aerospace robotics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing aerospace robotics market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the aerospace robotics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global aerospace robotics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Military Robots MarketAerospace 3D Printing MarketAerospace Bearings Market

