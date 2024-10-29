Kuwait First Deputy PM Participates In Milipol Qatar 2024 Expo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf participated Tuesday in the opening of the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar 2024 on security and safety.

Kuwait of Defense said, in statement, that the minister was briefed on the latest security technologies and solutions regarding security requirements, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, the use of modern in smart and safe cities, and development of forensic sciences used in investigations. (end)

