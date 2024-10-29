Kuwait First Deputy PM Participates In Milipol Qatar 2024 Expo
10/29/2024 9:08:42 AM
DOHA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah participated Tuesday in the opening of the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar 2024 exhibition on security and safety.
Kuwait Ministry of Defense said, in statement, that the minister was briefed on the latest security technologies and solutions regarding security requirements, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, the use of modern technology in smart and safe cities, and development of forensic sciences used in investigations. (end)
