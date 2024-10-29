Orchest Automation And Odoo Join Forces To Transform Network Connectivity And Data Center Services Orchestration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchest , a new business unit of Orchest Technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Odoo , a fully integrated suite of business applications, to offer their Orchestration alongside Odoo's ERP and CRM solutions.

This collaboration will integrate the Orchest platform as an application within the Odoo ecosystem, allowing Orchest Automation to provide a range of user-friendly Odoo business applications, including CRM and ERP, designed to work seamlessly with the Orchest platform. Orchest Automation has developed APIs and customizations to connect key Odoo applications to its unique platform, enabling clients to achieve exceptional efficiency through a unified data approach. Existing Odoo customers will be able to adopt the Orchest platform with ease.

With over a decade of experience in delivering innovative network solutions, Orchest Technologies is a pioneer in providing fully automated end-to-end customer experiences. The company's holistic approach to network intelligence, transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement has set new industry standards. In response to their own success in automation, Orchest established the Orchest Automation unit to help other carriers and enterprises achieve similar efficiency and results.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Odoo, a leading ERP and CRM provider. This collaboration allows us to offer our platform alongside essential applications that will help carriers and enterprises achieve exceptional efficiency and automation," said Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest Automation.

"We are extremely excited to have Orchest Automation on board. The open-source nature of Odoo is the perfect framework for businesses in the telco space looking to automate operations and transform their backed processes – all within one system," said Wilfred

Juncker VP of Channel & Alliance at Odoo.

About Orchest Automation:

Orchest Automation is a software company and part of the Orchest Technologies group, pioneering fully automated end-to-end customer experiences for network providers across 17 countries. Over the past five years, it has redefined network orchestration by delivering a holistic approach to network intelligence, transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement.

About Odoo:

Odoo is a suite of open-source business applications designed to be an all-encompassing solution, offering tools for

CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, project management, and much more. With a vision to transform companies and empower employees,

Odoo provides a unique value proposition through its collection of fully integrated, user-friendly applications.



