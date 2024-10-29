Cryoport To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, (Nasdaq: CYRX ) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Thursday, November 7, 2024 after U.S. markets close. In addition to the release, a document titled "Cryoport Third Quarter 2024 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The document is designed to be read in advance of the questions and answers conference call and will be accessible at . Cryoport management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address questions members of the investment community have regarding the Company's reported results. A slide deck will accompany the call. Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: 1-800-717-1738 (U.S.), 1-646-307-1865 (International) Confirmation code: Request the "Cryoport Call" or Conference ID: 1171580 Live webcast: 'Investor Relations' section at or click here . Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

The questions and answers call will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers click here . A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested, until November 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay entry code: 1171580#.

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX ), is a global leader in supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with an emphasis on cell & gene therapies. Cryoport enables manufacturers, contract manufacturers (CDMO's), contract research organizations (CRO's), developers, and researchers to carry out their respective business with products and services that are designed to derisk services and provide certainty. We provide a broad array of supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Through our platform of critical products and solutions including advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized bio-logistics services, bio-storage, bio-services, and cryogenic systems, we are "Enabling the Future of MedicineTM" worldwide, through our innovative systems, compliant procedures, and agile approach to superior supply chain management.

Our corporate headquarters, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is complemented by over 50 global locations in 17 countries, with key sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and China.

For more information, visit or follow via LinkedIn at or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

