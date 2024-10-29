Vance declares I don’t want war with Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview on NBC’s *Meet the Press*, vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance emphasized that the United States is not currently at war with Russia and should actively avoid entering into conflict with the nation. When questioned about his view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vance characterized him as "clearly an adversary" and "a competitor," yet underscored the importance of engagement.



Vance articulated the belief that just because the U.S. may not favor a foreign leader, it doesn’t preclude the possibility of productive conversations. He asserted, "Just because we don’t like somebody doesn’t mean that we can’t occasionally engage in conversations with them." This statement reflects a nuanced approach to international relations, advocating for diplomacy even with nations perceived as adversarial.



When pressed further by host Kristen Welker on whether he would label Putin an enemy, Vance responded emphatically, stating, "We are not at war with him. And I don’t want to be at war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia." He reiterated the need for pursuing "avenues of peace," highlighting a preference for negotiation over confrontation.



Vance extended this diplomatic rationale to the U.S. relationship with China, which he described as an even greater threat to American interests than Russia. He acknowledged that while it may be uncomfortable for the U.S. to engage with its rivals, resolving conflicts—such as the ongoing situation in Ukraine—necessitates dialogue.



On the topic of NATO, Vance was asked about the potential implications of former President Donald Trump’s return to office regarding the alliance. He confidently asserted that Trump would not withdraw the U.S. from NATO. Instead, Vance affirmed the importance of honoring commitments to the alliance but criticized its current structure, arguing that NATO should function as a genuine partnership rather than merely providing a welfare-like support system. He noted Trump's concerns about the lack of adequate defense spending from European member states.



Overall, Vance’s comments suggest a call for a more strategic and diplomatic approach to U.S. foreign policy, emphasizing the necessity of dialogue even with nations that are often viewed as adversaries. This perspective aims to navigate complex international relations without escalating tensions into armed conflict.

